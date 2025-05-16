Malawi: Cyclone Comedy Signs Big--Zomba's Favorite Trio Goes Pro!

Zomba's beloved comedy trio, Cyclone Comedy, is turning up the funny--and the heat--after signing a major management deal with Elis Consultancy, a move that's set to shake up Malawi's entertainment scene.

The comedic force of Anna, Jafari, and Gombe has been brewing laughter since 2019, but now, with pro support behind the scenes, they're ready to unleash a full-blown comedic storm across the nation.

"This is a game-changer," said Dan Chimesya (aka Gombe).

"We've done it all ourselves until now, but this opens the door to the bigger projects we've always dreamed about."

From rocking events for MACRA, Malawi Police Service, and Road Traffic Directorate, Cyclone Comedy has already proven they can crack up a room of any size. Now, they've got their eyes set on national domination--joke by joke.

At the helm of their new chapter is Elias Masamba of Elis Consultancy, who's not shy about his ambitions for the group.

"These guys are the real deal," Masamba said.

"My mission is simple--put Cyclone Comedy on the national map and help them compete with the very best."

Armed with raw talent, unbeatable chemistry, and now a serious support system, Cyclone Comedy is ready to sweep across Malawi--bringing chaos, laughter, and unforgettable punchlines wherever they go.

Brace yourselves--Cyclone Comedy is just getting started.