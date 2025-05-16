Malawi: Ndau, Mafeni, and Partridge Win Over K14 Billion - Court Orders Immediate 70 Percent Payout By Press Corporation

16 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Benard Ndau (K2.68 billion), Elizabeth Mafeni (K8.26 billion), and Dr. George Partridge (K3.17 billion) are set to receive a combined compensation of K14.1 billion from Press Corporation PLC (PCL) after the Industrial Relations Court ruled they were unfairly dismissed.

In a ruling delivered on May 15, 2025, the court ordered PCL to immediately pay 70% of the compensation, despite the company's pending appeal at the High Court.

While PCL requested a full stay of the court's compensation order, Deputy Chairperson Tamanda Nyimba only granted a partial stay, allowing the company to defer 30% of the payment. The court dismissed PCL's argument that paying the full amount now would cripple the business, citing the company's recent high-value investments.

The court took issue with PCL's claim of financial distress, highlighting recent transactions including:

US$6.7 million to Press Energy Limited

US$750,000 to Fortesa International

MK4 billion to TNM

1 billion to National Bank of Malawi as a loan guarantee

"These transactions show PCL had money for strategic investments but none for honoring lawful compensation to its wrongfully dismissed employees," the court noted.

The court also criticized PCL's claim that the applicants might not refund the money if the appeal succeeds, calling it speculative. On the contrary, the court noted the applicants were high earners and had received substantial terminal benefits--further weakening PCL's case.

"This court will not allow financial engineering to frustrate the enforcement of justice," Nyimba stated. He added that delaying the compensation further would expose the applicants to inflation and erosion of value.

With this ruling, Ndau, Mafeni, and Partridge are expected to receive 70% of their awards immediately, bringing closure to a legal battle that began in 2022. PCL may still pursue its appeal, but for now, the court has made one thing clear: justice delayed is justice denied.

