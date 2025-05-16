Uganda: Stanbic Bank's Agutamba Named Chairman of UBA Peer Committee On Communication

Kampala — The Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) has named Kenneth Agutamba Stanbic Bank Uganda's Country Manager for Reputation and Corporate communication as the new Chairperson of the Peer Committee on Marketing and Communication, succeeding DFCU's Jude Kansiime.

This committee plays a pivotal role in shaping collective communication strategies and driving sector-wide reputation management efforts among Uganda's licensed commercial banks and financial institutions.

Agutamba's appointment follows a sector-wide nomination and consultation process that resulted in his unanimous endorsement. He will serve alongside Agnes Mubiru of Cairo Bank, who assumes the role of Vice Chairperson.

In his acceptance remarks, Agutamba said: "It's a privilege to serve at such a critical time for our sector. The banking industry faces significant reputation pressures driven by rising incidents of financial fraud, growing customer skepticism, and misinformation. This platform offers us the opportunity to collectively reshape the narrative--by building trust, communicating value, and fostering transparency.

I am committed to using this role to elevate the sector reputation by contributing to a healthier, more robust financial ecosystem for all stakeholders. Together with colleagues on the committee, we will work to ensure our industry communicates with clarity, credibility, and confidence."

Patricia Amito, Head of Communications at the Uganda Bankers Association, welcomed the new committee leadership, noting:

"We are delighted to have Ken take on this leadership role. His commendable work as the leader of our media engagement sub-committee coupled with his deep understanding of strategic communication and proven track record in reputation management make him well-suited to steer the wider committee at this important time. We are confident that under his stewardship, we will become more dynamic, responsive, and impactful in addressing the sector's evolving communication needs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agutamba brings to the role over a decade of experience in strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and public affairs across the banking, media, and

development sectors in East Africa. Prior to this role, he led UBA's sub-committee on media engagement.

His leadership at Stanbic Bank Uganda has been marked by initiatives that have enhanced the Bank's public reputation, stakeholder trust, and thought leadership positioning within the financial services industry.

The UBA Peer Committee on Marketing and Communication is mandated to coordinate industry-wide communication efforts, provide guidance on best practices, and collaborate on initiatives that support the banking sector's reputation, customer education, and crisis response.