Uganda: Success Story - How Mulaliira Grew From Local Vendor to Official Coca-Cola Distributor

16 May 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — When David Mulaliira first weighed the risks of launching a softdrink distribution business, he knew he needed a partner whose reputation spoke for itself.

As the owner of Vinegarden Enterprises, dealing in school supplies, construction materials, and consulting services, he had built small successes on hard work and persistence.

To enter the beverage market, he needed a strong brand behind him, and through a partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, he "hit the ground running".

Mulaliira's journey began six months ago, when he signed on as an Official Coca-Cola Distributor (OCCD). From day one, he experienced the consistency that defines CCBU's operations.

"If it promises something, it follows through; you place an order, and the product arrives on time. In my experience, few large manufacturers deliver so consistently," he notes.

That operational dependability allowed him to focus on expanding his distribution network rather than chasing stock.

But it wasn't just the product on the shelf that drove his success; it was the way CCBU involved him as a teammate while running marketing campaigns that resonate with his customers.

"When they ran their festive hamper promotion at Christmas, they sat with me, explained the mechanics, helped me position the display, even coached my staff on how to upsell the bundle."

These collaborative moments turned retail transactions into shared experiences. He has since become a codesigner of customer delight.

"At CCBA we are dedicated to creating value and delivering exceptional service across every touchpoint of our business," said CCBU General Manager Melkamu Abebe.

"It's about driving sustainable growth for our partners and providing top-tier service that ensures product availability at every consumer touchpoint. Our Route-to-Market strategy emphasises optimising operations with our Official Coca-Cola Distributors, ensuring smooth product movement from production to final consumption," said Abebe.

