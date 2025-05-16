Mauritius: Government Reaffirms Commitment to Safer Roads Through Infrastructure Upgrades

Government remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing road infrastructure to reduce road traffic accidents and ensure safer travel for all, said the Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed.

As part of this drive, the Minister conducted, yesterday, a series of site visits to accident-prone areas commonly referred to as black spots in Grand Gaube, Roche Terre, and Gokhoola. He was joined by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Lutchmanah Raj Pentiah, Members of Parliament, the Director of the Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit (TMRSU), Mr Akash Sungker, and TMRSU engineers.

These visits, undertaken in line with the 8th UN Global Road Safety Week, aim to stimulate national efforts to improve road safety. Minister Mahomed emphasised that special attention is being given to high-risk areas, with a focus on implementing the most appropriate and effective safety measures.

Mr Mahomed outlined several immediate and cost-effective measures to be implemented, namely reduced speed limits, improved street lighting, roadside vegetation clearance, installation of speed humps, enhancement of pedestrian crossings, and the addition of reflective markers such as cat's eyes.

The Minister also announced that further site visits will be carried out at various accident-prone locations across the country. He expressed confidence that these proactive measures will significantly improve road safety and contribute to safer and smoother travel for all road users.