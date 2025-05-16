Mauritius: Open University of Mauritius Revamps Its Digital Platforms

16 May 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, launched, yesterday in Réduit, three revamped digital platforms of the Open University of Mauritius (OU), namely the OU website, the OU Portal-Student Information Management System (SIMS) and the OU Learn Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS).

In his address the Minister congratulated the OU for taking the initiative to review and update its digital platforms, in line with the aim of promoting blended learning. The objectives, he said, are to keep the dropout rate under control by maintaining constant communication with students and ensure that the latter do not remain isolated and are empowered as independent learners.

SIMS ensures that the learners are independent by providing them the opportunity to manage their own learning experience while the LMS allows academics to deliver lectures online and stay in touch with learners.

The Minister also dwelt on his aspiration for Higher Education Institutions to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect the weaknesses and strengths of learners well in advance and to accompany them in their academic pathway. AI can also cater for the different needs of all types of learners through a personalised learning experience, he said.

Moreover Dr Sukon underlined his objective of promoting the internationalisation of our higher education among public universities, while emphasising that, with such tools, local higher education institutions will be better positioned to offer prime learning experience to students.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.