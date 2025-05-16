Mauritius: Open University of Mauritius Revamps Its Digital Platforms

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, launched, yesterday in Réduit, three revamped digital platforms of the Open University of Mauritius (OU), namely the OU website, the OU Portal-Student Information Management System (SIMS) and the OU Learn Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS).

In his address the Minister congratulated the OU for taking the initiative to review and update its digital platforms, in line with the aim of promoting blended learning. The objectives, he said, are to keep the dropout rate under control by maintaining constant communication with students and ensure that the latter do not remain isolated and are empowered as independent learners.

SIMS ensures that the learners are independent by providing them the opportunity to manage their own learning experience while the LMS allows academics to deliver lectures online and stay in touch with learners.

The Minister also dwelt on his aspiration for Higher Education Institutions to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect the weaknesses and strengths of learners well in advance and to accompany them in their academic pathway. AI can also cater for the different needs of all types of learners through a personalised learning experience, he said.

Moreover Dr Sukon underlined his objective of promoting the internationalisation of our higher education among public universities, while emphasising that, with such tools, local higher education institutions will be better positioned to offer prime learning experience to students.