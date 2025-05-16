Zimbabwe: Sculpture Show Returns to Kingham Lodge With Art From UK and Zimbabwe

A popular sculpture show is returning next week.

Beginning on Saturday, May 17, the Sculpture at Kingham Lodge event will run until Monday, May 26, attracting thousands from across south and mid-England.

Now in its 14th year, the exhibition will showcase the work of 62 British sculptors, alongside pieces from 60 Zimbabwean artists and 32 local schools.

Visitors can expect a variety of artworks in stone, glass, pottery, steel, and resin, with prices ranging from £10 to £13,000.

The show is not just for those with large gardens; many pieces are suitable for indoor display on windowsills or fireplaces.

Besides the artwork, visitors can enjoy the six-acre private gardens of Kingham Lodge, which are only open to the public for this event.

The gardens feature a variety of plant life, including a large collection of rhododendrons and azaleas, which will be in bloom during the exhibition.

The sculptures are integrated throughout the gardens and in the central Moorish Pavilion.

Refreshments, including cakes, scones, and soup will be available.

Proceeds from the show will support various charities, including Helen and Douglas House children's hospice and Cotswolds Arts Through Schools, which are working with over 8,000 local children.

Tickets for either morning or afternoon admission can be purchased from the Sculpture at Kingham Lodge website.