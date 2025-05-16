Kenya: Lobby Seeks Answers From KFS On Alleged Ngong Forest Development

16 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Green Belt Movement (GBM) has raised concerns with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) over an alleged ongoing construction of a luxurious hotel in the Ngong Road Forest.

This is contained in a letter sent to the KFS Chief Conservator Alex Lemarkoko.

"The Green Belt Movement (GBM) writes to express our deep concern and seek immediate clarification regarding reports of an ongoing construction of a luxury hotel within the Ngong Road Forest, adjacent to the sanctuary," the letter read in part.

"As you are aware, Ngong Road Forest is a critical ecological and biodiversity resource in Nairobi. It provides essential ecosystem services including carbon sequestration, air purification, water catchment protection, and serves as an important recreational and educational green space for the city's residents. It is also home to diverse flora and fauna, some of which are endangered."

The environmental group is requesting the developer's identity and a document showing how the constructor was granted access to develop inside the protected forest.

GBM is also seeking a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report and a license issued by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Recently, KFS also faced backlash on the expected ceding of part of Karura Forest land to enable expansion of the Kiambu Road.

Later, KFS denied the allegations as false, except for a planned interchange covering 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres).

The clarification followed a legal action taken by the GBM, which filed a petition to stop the government's plan to annex 51.64 acres of Karura Forest for the expansion of Kiambu Road.

GBM, an NGO co-founded by Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, filed the petition on December 11 in the Environment and Land Court, seeking to halt the process.

