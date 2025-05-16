Kenya: UON Council Chair Arrested in Kisumu Amid Appointments Saga

16 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — EACC agents have arrested University of Nairobi Council Chairperson Prof Amukowa Anangwe at Kisumu International Airport, a week after the Ministry of Education vowed unspecified action over what it termed as irregular and unilateral appointments at the university.

Anangwe's arrest on Friday comes in the wake of a brewing leadership crisis at the University of Nairobi, triggered by Prof Anangwe's controversial decision to appoint Prof. Francis Mulaa as both the substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) and acting Vice-Chancellor--actions the ministry says contravened the Universities Act, 2012.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr Beatrice Inyangala had, in a statement issued on May 9, condemned the appointments, accusing Prof Anangwe of usurping the role of the full university council and bypassing the necessary legal processes, including mandatory consultation with the Cabinet Secretary.

"The purported appointments as done by the Chairperson of the University of Nairobi Council are a clear usurpation of the role of the Council, contrary to the provisions of the law," Inyangala stated at the time.

The appointments, communicated through letters dated May 5, also lacked the involvement of the wider council, in which the PS sits as a member.

The ministry underscored that the actions violated Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act, which requires competitive recruitment through the Public Service Commission and consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

The controversy intensified after Kenya's Ambassador to Belgium, Prof Bitange Ndemo, declined his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, citing concerns about procedural irregularities.

In a public statement, Prof Ndemo said he had sought confirmation from Prof Anangwe on whether the Cabinet Secretary had given concurrence for his appointment but did not receive satisfactory assurance.

"I dissociate myself from this unprocedural process and have withdrawn my candidacy for the position," Ndemo said.

While the Ministry of Education did not immediately disclose the specific measures it would take, it indicated that the actions by the UoN Council Chairperson "will form the basis for appropriate action in due course."

In reaffirming the legitimate holders of executive positions at the university, the ministry stated that Prof Jesang Hutchinson remains the acting Vice-Chancellor, while Prof Ayub Gitau, Prof Francis Mulaa, and Prof John Demesi Mande continue to serve in their respective acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor roles as previously designated.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law, integrity, and professionalism in the management of public universities.

Prof Anangwe's apprehension by EACC agents is expected to intensify scrutiny into governance practices at Kenya's leading public university, amid a sustained call for transparency in university leadership appointments.

