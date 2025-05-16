Liberia: NEC Holds Third Capacity-Building Workshop

Monrovia — Twenty-five mid-level employees of the National Elections Commission (NEC), including Election Magistrates and Directors, are engaged in a Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE) Building Institutional Excellence in Elections workshop in Ganta, Nimba County.

The workshop is organized by the NEC and UNDP, with support from the European Union and the Governments of Ireland and Sweden through the Liberia Electoral Support Project.

The European Partnership for Democracy is contributing to workshop facilitation.

The Building Institutional Excellence in Elections module is a BRIDGE programme offering a comprehensive curriculum on electoral processes. It aims to enhance and facilitate professional development in electoral management practices.

Holding this workshop underscores the Commission's commitment to improving its internal processes and promoting a culture of organizational learning. It demonstrates NEC's ongoing pursuit of excellence by applying lessons learned from its experience in running the 2023 general elections.

NEC Executive Director, Anthony K. Sengbe, opened the workshop, reaffirming the Commission's dedication to continuously enhancing institutional excellence.

"We are committed to building institutional excellence at NEC, and this commitment starts with my office," Sengbe stated. He emphasized the importance of the training, stating that it was essential for improving the knowledge of magistrates and other mid-level managers to promote efficiency within the institution.

"Fostering a culture and mindset open to continuous improvement and readiness to embrace innovation is the first step that each employee of NEC must take," he said.

Mr. James S.B. Wallace, Director of Training and Procedures, noted that implementing the BRIDGE programme at NEC has significantly contributed to achieving and sustaining institutional excellence.

"Leadership and commitment to excellence are infectious. We are dedicated to transforming the institution and sharing this vision with as many colleagues within NEC as possible," Wallace remarked.

The workshop addresses the management and organizational structure of the commission in tackling common internal organizational issues and improving institutional functions and interpersonal relations.

It is intended that this will enhance NEC's performance in fulfilling its constitutional mandate with integrity and professionalism.

This workshop marks the third in a series of BRIDGE training dedicated to enhancing institutional excellence in elections.

In February 2023, NEC hosted its first global pilot workshop, making history as the first electoral commission to adopt this innovative approach. The second workshop was held in September 2024.

The UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) is co-funded by the European Union (EU), Irish Aid, and the Embassy of Sweden.

Its goal is to support national institutions and processes to promote a more inclusive and accountable democracy in Liberia. LESP is implemented in partnership with UN Women and the Netherlands Institute for Multi-Party Democracy (NIMD). Editing by Jonathan Browne