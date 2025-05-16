Namibia: EU Signals Massive N$408-Billion Green Investment Potential in Namibia

The European Union (EU) has expressed interest in investing N$408 billion in Namibia's green energy sector.

This was announced by EU delegation to Namibia ambassador Ana-Beatriz Martins at the 2025 Europe Day celebration in Windhoek on Wednesday.

She said initiatives like these are examples of the EU's continued support for Namibia's energy landscape.

"Over the past quarter century, EU-Namibia relations have evolved a lot. Three years ago, we launched our strategic partnership on green hydrogen and critical raw materials - a forward-looking alliance that is already yielding tangible benefits," she said.

She pointed to the recent success of the HyIron Oshivela Project at Arandis as a symbol of the partnership's success.

"This is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when the EU and its member states join efforts and resources as Team Europe," Martins noted, highlighting the integration of advanced German technology and the reliance on European offtake markets.

She praised the relationship between Namibia and Europe and expressed hope for this partnership to continue reaping benefits for both parties in the future.

"The world faces unprecedented challenges - climate change, economic uncertainty, and security threats. I remain optimistic that as Europe and Namibia work together we can turn some of these challenges into opportunities," she said.