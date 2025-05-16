Rwanda: Rapper AmaG the Black, Umushumba, and Rising Star 'Umujura' Thrill Gen Z Crowd

Rapper AmaG The Black joined comedians Umushumba, Muhinde, and Pirate to headline the latest edition of the Gen-Z Comedy Show, held on Thursday, May 15. The bimonthly event brought together music and stand-up for a night of sharp punchlines and high energy.

Making his stage debut was Arnaud Murengera, a breakout social media comic who has quickly become known by the nickname "Umujura," drawn from his viral skits on TikTok and Instagram.

The newcomer delivered a confident and crowd-pleasing performance that had the audience in stitches throughout the night.

Murengera's comedy, rooted in everyday life and exaggerated moments, has earned him a fast-growing fan base online. Many of his best-known sketches made their way into his first live set, confirming his place as one to watch on Rwanda's comedy scene.

His nickname "Umujura," meaning "the thief," stems from one of his most talked-about skits, a satirical take on how people manage to survive in Kigali. In the skit, he pokes fun at the widespread phenomenon of residents living far beyond their means -- spending more than they earn -- and somehow getting by.

He challenges the audience to explain how someone with a monthly salary of Rwf100,000 can maintain a lifestyle that requires triple that amount. With deadpan delivery, he jokes that unless a full audit is done to uncover the mystery source of funds, there's only one logical conclusion: "Everyone is a thief."

Veteran comedian Umushumba also kept the crowd laughing throughout the evening. One of his standout jokes centered on a recent report that health institutions lost billions of francs due to expired medicine stockpiles.

He raised eyebrows by questioning how malaria cases could be reportedly low, while the government continues to invest heavily in both anti-malaria drugs and mosquito nets. The contradiction, he said, writes the punchline itself.

"Wouldn't it make more sense to split the budget -- half for drugs, half for mosquito nets -- to avoid unnecessary expenses? How come the government distributes free mosquitoes?" he quipped, drawing loud laughter from the crowd.

The night's guest artist, rapper Amag The Black, born Aman Hakizimana, took the mic with a mix of nostalgia and humor. Reflecting on his career that began in 2002, he poked fun at his debut single, Tuzagaruka, joking about how it featured no collaborators.

"I wonder who exactly was supposed to come back with me from this unknown place," he said, drawing laughs from longtime fans.

Known for gritty, hard-hitting lyrics, the Uruhinja rapper surprised the audience by revealing he never writes his music in advance. Instead, he said, his lyrics come to him in the moment, straight from the mic during recording sessions.

The evening also featured energetic performances from rising acts including Musa and Kandi, Inkirigito, and Kadudu. The "Pop the Balloon" challenge had the crowd on its feet, closing the show with laughter, rhythm, and a shared sense of creative rebellion, Gen-Z style.