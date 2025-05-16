Somalia: Flash Floods Kill 17, Displace Over 84,000 in Somalia

16 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — At least 17 people have been killed and more than 84,000 others displaced by flash floods following torrential rains across Somalia since mid-April, the United Nations relief agency said on Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said an assessment conducted by disaster management officials has revealed extensive damage to infrastructure and an urgent need for assistance to affected people.

"Partners have stepped up assistance in affected areas, including food, shelter items, hygiene kits, and cash assistance," OCHA said in its latest flash update released in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

It said heavy rains in the Banadir Region on May 9 caused devastating flash floods that killed nine people, affected at least 24,600 people, damaged key infrastructure in several districts, and swept away shelters in displacement sites.

Light to heavy Gu (April to June) seasonal rains have triggered localized flooding in several parts of the country since mid-April. The UN agency said the Somali government has formed a committee that includes federal ministers and regional officials to respond to the flooding crisis.

Somalia, a country where nearly two-thirds of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihoods, has experienced extreme climate shocks in the past, including prolonged dry seasons causing drought and heavy rains leading to flooding.

The floodwaters have damaged key infrastructure and paralyzed public transport in some parts of the country, the UN agency said.

"On a positive note, the rains have significantly improved water and pasture availability in many areas, supporting ongoing agricultural activities and pastoralism, thereby mitigating the effects of recent prolonged dry conditions," OCHA added.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.