Malawi: Chimwendo, Mutharika Trade Blows Over Political Violence Ahead of 2025 Polls

The political temperature is rising as Malawi heads towards the September 16 General Election, with former president Peter Mutharika and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Richard Chimwendo Banda locked in a fiery war of words over a surge in political violence.

Speaking at a press briefing from his Mangochi beachside residence on Wednesday, Mutharika, who leads the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accused the ruling MCP of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation in its Central Region strongholds. He singled out Chimwendo Banda and even President Lazarus Chakwera as key enablers of the violence--though offered no evidence to support the claims.

"Human rights are being trampled," Mutharika declared, calling for the faith community, civil society, and other stakeholders to speak out boldly.

But in a swift rebuttal via phone interview, Chimwendo Banda hit back, urging Mutharika to first clean house within his own party before pointing fingers.

"He should start by condemning his NGC members who've called for violence against MCP supporters--including chasing women wearing our party colors," Chimwendo said.

"We, like President Chakwera, strongly condemn political violence."

The exchange comes in the wake of violent clashes in Ntchisi and Mponela. Two weeks ago, DPP's motorcade was attacked in Ntchisi. Then last weekend, a minibus ferrying DPP supporters to a rally in Dowa was torched by unidentified assailants. Police say investigations are underway.

Mutharika claims these incidents are part of a wider campaign to turn parts of the Central Region into "no-go zones" for the opposition. Meanwhile, Chakwera previously condemned the violence and called for peace, though tensions continue to simmer.

Beyond the violence, Mutharika also used the briefing to express dissatisfaction with the Malawi Electoral Commission's (MEC) decision to stick with Smartmatic for election tech, and voiced concern over the suspension of the IMF's Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

DPP Vice-President (South) Joseph Mwanamvekha warned that halting the ECF could worsen Malawi's economic woes, triggering forex shortages, further devaluation, rising inflation, and drug and fuel scarcities.

"Poverty will escalate. Malawians are going to suffer," Mwanamvekha warned.

As the clock ticks down to election day, the battle lines are clearly drawn--with political rhetoric heating up, and stakes for Malawi's future growing ever higher.