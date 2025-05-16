South Africa: Respect the Rights and Humanity of LGBTQI+ Community

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mapaseka Steve Letsike, has called on South Africans to "resist hate" and show respect to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex+ (LGBTQI+) persons.

The Deputy Minister was delivering remarks at a media roundtable discussion on the national Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Strategy.

This is part of South Africa's commemoration of the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), annually observed on 17 May.

The day is observed to bring awareness about violence and discrimination faced by members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex+ (LBGTQI+) community worldwide.

Since the dawn of democracy, South Africa has moved to strengthen the protection of human rights - including those of the LGBTQI+ community.

"[During] these 31 years, we've seen decriminalisation of consensual sex between same-sex people, repealing laws that criminalises LGBTI people. We've adopted over 14 pieces of legislation that are expressing equality for LGBTI persons.

"What we have also done was to grant recognition in many other areas, including the equal basis of same-sex civil union Act, adoption laws and [human rights] policies. We have also strengthened transgender individuals who can now obtain identity documents to reflect their gender identity.

"We've passed these policies and we need to make sure that they are implemented fully and with urgency, so that persons can self-determine and also have autonomy without any abusive requirements," she said.

The Deputy Minister added that training has been provided to civil servants at the coalface of service delivery - including police, healthcare workers, correctional officers and others - to "ensure non-discriminatory treatment to LGBTI persons".

Letsike added, however, that visibility and public education is needed to draw attention to the rights of LBGTQI+ persons.

"We need more inclusive education that dismantles prejudice from an early age. Our curriculum must reflect the realities of diverse identities. We need accountability. Hate crimes must be prosecuted, discrimination must be addressed.

"Silence from institutions must no longer be an option. We need solidarity [because] government alone cannot shift society as a whole of society approach is required to enact meaningful change.

"We need families, faith leaders, traditional authorities and communities to rise together against hate. Our Constitution must remain respected... and the LGBTI community must also be respected for their rights. Together, we must resist hate, restore dignity and respect humanity as we continue to walk proudly and loudly in direction of justice," Letsike said.