South Africa: Minister Lamola Arrives in France

16 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has arrived in France to co-chair the Ninth Forum for Political Dialogue alongside the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noël Barrot.

"This bilateral engagement will enable the two Ministers to review progress and discuss key issues of mutual interest, further strengthening the strategic partnership between South Africa and France," the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said on Friday.

South Africa enjoys robust trade relations and significant investment flows with France, which remains one of its largest trading partners within the European Union.

The two nations also collaborate strategically in critical areas such as education and skills development science, technology, arts, and culture, energy cooperation, health and defence.

According to the Ministry, the forum will further provide an opportunity for the Ministers to exchange perspectives on pressing global and regional geopolitical developments, underscoring their shared commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

"This dialogue reaffirms the enduring partnership between South Africa and France, rooted in mutual respect and a common vision for advancing peace, sustainable development, and innovation," it said.

