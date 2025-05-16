Zimbabwe: Prof Moyo Blasts SABC Editor Over Victoria Falls Post

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has hit out at veteran South African journalist Sophie Mokoena over what he described as "divisive and misleading" commentary on the Victoria Falls.

Mokoena, who serves as International News Editor for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) got the ire of Prof. Moyo after she posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "Zambia is the home of Mosi-Oa-Tunya. Victoria Falls."

In a hard-hitting response, Prof. Moyo accused Mokoena of using her influential platform to spread propaganda instead of reporting facts noting that her post was not aligned with the Pan-African values she often champions online.

"Here you are abusing your journalistic position to do cheap propaganda. A professional news reporter and a true Pan-Africanist would know that Zambia and Zimbabwe are both home to Mosi-Oa-Tunya - The Victoria Falls," he said

In what he called "stubborn, verifiable facts," Prof. Moyo said while both countries share the natural wonder, the Zimbabwean side offers the most panoramic and uninterrupted views, with up to 16 viewpoints and iconic sections such as the Main Falls, Devil's Cataract and Danger Point.

"It is common cause that Zimbabwe's side is preferred by most visitors, especially first-timers, because it provides broader, more dramatic vistas across two-thirds of the 1.7-kilometre-wide falls," he said.

Moyo conceded that Zambia's side offers a unique, intimate experience, particularly during the dry season when adventure activities like Devil's Pool are accessible.

However, he maintained that the Zambian view covers only about one-third of the falls and can be underwhelming in the low-water months.

Prof. Moyo called for unity and balance in storytelling, asserting that the falls should not be politicised.

"Zambia and Zimbabwe are both home to Mosi-Oa-Tunya. This is not just an African truth -- it's a beautiful expression of nature," he said.