Zimbabwe: Harare Council Set to Evict Tenants Over Unpaid Rent and Leases

The City of Harare has announced a debt recovery operation targeting residents, businesses, and institutions occupying council-owned properties who have failed to meet their financial obligations.

In a statement, acting Harare Town Clerk, Phakame Mabhena Moyo said the recovery process will begin on Monday, May 19, 2025, and will include the eviction of defaulters.

"This includes, but is not limited to, tenants residing in council rented accommodation, lessees of council land, users of guarded car parks, commercial leaseholders, schools, and other entities occupying council-owned assets," said Moyo.

According to the notice, the process will unfold in stages, starting with the issuance of formal eviction notices, followed by the service of court summons and finally the application and enforcement of court-ordered ejectments.

Moyo said the decision is driven by the City's commitment to improving service delivery and maintaining sustainability.

"In its commitment to ensuring sustainable service delivery, the City of Harare will undertake necessary measures to recover all outstanding debts. Consequently, eviction proceedings will be initiated against tenants who have failed to meet their financial obligations," he said.

The municipality is urging all debtors to settle their balances urgently to avoid the legal consequences of eviction.

"Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated as it directly contributes to the City's capacity to provide essential services to all residents," Moyo added.

While the City has not disclosed the total amount owed, it is believed that the city is owed millions of United States dollars.