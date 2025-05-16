Nigeria: Family Accuses EFCC of Spreading Falsehood Against Suspected Member of 792 Internet Fraud Syndicate

The family cited the circulation of Mr Friday's mugshot by the EFCC as part of the agency's efforts to prejudice his trial.

The family of Audu Friday, an alleged kingpin of an internet fraud syndicate of about 792 suspects arrested in December last year, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of peddling falsehood and conducting a character assassination against him.

A representative of his family, Salifu Oguche, criticised EFCC over the handling of his case on Thursday during a press briefing organised by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA).

The family cited the circulation of Mr Friday's mugshot by the EFCC as part of the agency's efforts to prejudice his trial.

Mr Audu's mugshot dated 30 January 2025, circulated online by EFCC, indicated he was under investigation for computer-related fraud and money laundering.

"The EFCC has continued to orchestrate lies after lies to ensure that he's not only convicted by public opinion but that he is also tainted in revolting colours even before he gets the opportunity to defend himself," Mr Oguche said.

He stated that the EFCC's claim that Mr Friday was arrested on 10 December 2024 was inaccurate, as he had voluntarily presented himself to the agency for the fourth time on 28 January, at which point he was detained.

"We challenge the EFCC to deny that Friday voluntarily walked into their office first on January 9th and three other times after receiving informal phone calls. We challenge them to contradict our position and prove to Nigerians that they indeed arrested him on December 10, 2024, in Lagos- when he was, in fact, far away in Jos, Plateau State."

The family alleged that the operatives of the commission called Mr Friday twice, on 17 and 22 December 2024, inviting him to their office days after it arrested the 792 suspected internet fraudsters.

Mr Oguche, who is a lawyer, said it became imminent to make this public due to the alleged falsehood publicised by the EFCC, which has held Mr Friday for over 100 days.

He also noted that the family could not divulge further information on the matter due to as the case was being heard in two separate courts.

Background

Dubbed the largest cybercrime syndicate, EFCC, on 10 December 2024, arrested a group of 792 suspects made up of Nigerians, Chinese, Arab and Filipino nationals involved in alleged cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

EFCC has been prosecuting the members of the alleged syndicate in batches before separate judges in Lagos.

In March, the agency arraigned Mr Friday alongside two Chinese nationals at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The court granted him bail only for EFCC operatives to later re-arrest him.

Like many of the members of the alleged syndicate facing prosecution, Mr Friday faces cyber-terrorism, computer-related offences and money laundering to the tune of N3.47 billion and $2 million.

Earlier this month, Mr Friday was also arraigned before the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on seven counts of fraud.

Alleged persecution

Both HURIWA and Mr Friday's family described his ordeal at the hands of the EFCC as persecution.

"Mr Friday's ongoing ordeal reflects an alarming but familiar pattern: the EFCC is using his name and image to create the impression that the "Kingpin" and mastermind" of a cyber fraud syndicate has been arrested."

EFCC reacts

But when PREMIUM TIMES contacted on Friday, EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said whatever complaints the family might have should be taken before the court handling his case.

"Now, all the issues that they are raising, he has been arraigned before the court. You know when the matter is before the court, it is a sub judice to make any comment to say anything about it," Mr Oyewale said. "So, our comment in this regard is that the matter is before the court. And whatever claim they have that he is innocent, let them place them before the court. And the court will adjudicate on it."