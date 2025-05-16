Sudan: Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Affirms Strengthening Cooperation With Sudan

Portsudan, May 16, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesperson Khalid Al-Aiser met in his office on Friday with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Sudan, Ambassador Zhang Xianghua. The meeting discussed overall bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to activate and strengthen them, particularly cooperation in the media sector.

In press statements following the meeting, Ambassador Xianghua expressed his country's appreciation for the relations that bind it to Sudan, stressing China's readiness to strengthen and expand this cooperation to serve the joint interests of both countries. He added, "We have agreed to enhance communication and exchange in the media field to ensure extensive media coverage of all prominent and important events, whether in China or Sudan."

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Sudan expressed his appreciation for Sudan's efforts in achieving security and peace in the country, indicating that Sudan has the wisdom to address and confront all challenges. He expressed his country's appreciation for Sudan's steadfastness in the face of these developments, hoping that security, stability, and peace will be achieved in Sudan nationwide.