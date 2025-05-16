Sudan: Minister of Information - 'We Trust China Will Continue to Support Sudan in Achieving Security and Stability'

16 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan, May 16, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser said, in a post on his Facebook page, "We trust that China, as a friendly country, will continue its support for Sudan to achieve security and stability, and will not stand idly by in the face of attempts to undermine national security in Sudan, the region, and the world." He added, "China has always stood by Sudan and its people in international forums and has been keen to strengthen and support bilateral relations.

We hope that this constructive cooperation to continue for a promising future for the two countries."

The Minister of Culture and Information expressed his happiness with the visit of His Excellency the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Sudan, Ambassador Zhang Xianghua, today to the Ministry of Culture and Information.

He continued, "We discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly in the media and cultural fields, and we affirmed our shared commitment to strengthening relations to serve the interests of our two friendly countries."

Al-Aiser pointed out that relations between Sudan and the People's Republic of China are solid and historical relations, based on the foundations of mutual respect, cooperation and joint interests.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.