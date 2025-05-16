Zambia to Name Lusaka Road After Late President Geingob

16 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Kasama Road in Lusaka, Zambia, is set to be unveiled in honour of the late Namibian president Hage Geingob on Friday, according to Zambian media.

Former first lady Monica Geingos has confirmed her attendance at the ceremony, stating that Geingob never tired of telling everyone that Zambia was his second home.

Geingob lived in Zambia where he headed the United Nations Institute for Namibia in Lusaka from its inception in 1976 until his return to Namibia from exile in 1989.

"As the first prime minister of a newly independent Namibia, Hage ensured Namibian government vehicle registrations were 'GRN' as a nod to the 'GRZ' plates in Zambia. If you ever wondered where 'One Namibia, One Nation' came from, it was inspired by Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda's independence slogan of 'One Zambia, One Nation'," Geingos says.

Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe describes Geingob as not just a Namibian president, but a son of Lusaka "who formed a long line of Southern African Development Community presidents who lived in our city and spoke our language."

