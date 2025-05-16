Namibia: 16 Namibian Companies Keen to Revive National Airline

A total of 16 Namibian companies have expressed interest in contributing to setting up a national airline.

Ministry of Works and Transport spokesperson Julius Ngweda on Friday said: "The ministry deeply appreciates the enthusiastic response and willingness of the public to assist in this significant national endeavour.

"The ministry wishes to inform the public that a dedicated technical committee has been established to guide the process of setting up the national airline.

"This committee is comprised of individuals with specialised knowledge and expertise in various areas of aviation, ensuring a thorough and informed approach to this complex undertaking."

Namibia's former national airline, Air Namibia, was liquidated in 2021 and plans to establish a new national airline by December 2026 were announced by the government earlier this year.

Works and transport minister Veiko Nekundi last month said the new airline would significantly contribute to the country's economy.

"Air Namibia is not coming back. We are not reviving Air Namibia. We are bringing back a national airline, and not Air Namibia. Those are two different things. Air Namibia is gone. It's killed by those who wanted to kill it, but a national airline will be in Namibia," he said.

Ngweda on Friday said the technical committee has been actively engaged in discussing the establishment of the airline within the allocated time frame.

"These meetings are crucial in laying the groundwork for a sustainable and successful national carrier that will serve the best interests of Namibia. It is important to reiterate that the establishment of a new national airline is a matter of national interest.

"The ministry and the technical committee are fully cognisant of the high level of interest that exists among the nation at large, encompassing both valuable collaborative suggestions and a simple desire to contribute," he said.

He explained that while the ministry is grateful for the proactive engagement of the public, the technical committee will strategically reach out to the nation for advice and assistance when required.

The committee will initiate these outreach efforts at the appropriate stages of the process to ensure public input is effectively integrated into planning and development.

"There is thus no need for individuals to reach out on a daily basis," Ngweda said.