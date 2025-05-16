Rwanda: Relegation Battle - Who Is At Risk?

Rwanda Premier League has reached a crucial point where the battle to determine which team which will follow already-relegated Vision FC on the way back to the second division continues.

There are only three games left to decide the champions and relegated teams and, while football defies logic, the battle for survival could go down to the wire as nine teams aren't guaranteed to play in the Rwanda Premier League next season.

Amagaju FC, who sit 15th on the table with 29 points and eighth-placed Gasogi United (34 points) are separated by only 5 points. Realistically, half of the teams in the league are in the relegation battle.

Kiyovu SC, Gasogi, Amagaju, Muhazi United, Etincelles, Bugesera, Musanze and Marines are all in danger and any slip by any of the aforementioned teams in the final sprint of the three remaining fixtures could prove costly.

8. Gasogi United (34 points)

Remaining matches: Muhazi United, Gorilla FC and Rutsiro FC.

Losing all of these games would send Gasogi United into the relegation zone, but one point from them would have seal them a topflight football status.

Gasogi were winless for eight games but, after club president Charles Nkuriza Kakooza sacked coach Tchiamas Gyslain Bienvenue, they have now won twice and drawn once in their last three matches.

A potential relegation looks unlikely if the club maintain their form.

9. Kiyovu SC (34 points)

Remaining matches: Rutsiro FC, Bugesera FC and Amagaju FC.

Kiyovu had spent months at the bottom of the table and hopes of recovering from their unimpressive season look almost impossible as the club was struggling to use its own senior players who signed before the season started in August due to the current transfer ban.

with that situation, on top of failing to pay wages for its youth players, Kiyovu were on the brink of relegation until former president Jean Francois Ndorimana came to the rescue after current president David Nkurunziza returned to Canada.

Since Ndorimana promised regular bonuses every time the team wins, the players built on the motivation and won six matches, drew once and lost once in their last eight matches.

The recent results have boosted Kiyovu's chances of avoiding relegation. However, they are not safe yet and, now sitting ninth with 34 points, they need a win and a draw from their remaining fixtures to stay in the top tier league next season.

10. Etincelles (32 points)

Remaining fixtures: AS Kigali, Police FC and Bugesera FC

A lot has been going on at Etincelles over the past few days. Coach Innocent Seninga was at the heart of the club's revival when he signed a short-term deal to coach them in February.

He immediately turned the results around as the club went on to win four matches, draw once and lose once in his first matches in charge.

His exploits made it too difficult for APR FC to handle as he inspired the Rubavu-based side's 2-2 comeback draw which blew the army side's title hopes ever since.

However, his alleged off pitch misconduct left his employers who decided to suspend him, just few days after Etincelles lost 2-1 to league leaders Rayon Sports.

He was later reinstated and pressure is mounting on him as the club sits just four points above the relegation zone.

Etincelles may need two wins to secure their topflight football status although all they will be playing all their games away from home.

11. Bugesera FC (31 points)

Remaining fixtures: Rayon Sports, Etincelles and Kiyovu Sports

Bugesera have been in abysmal form despite having league's joint-top scorer in Umar Aba.

The club is fighting to stay in top tier league under new coach Camarade Banamwana who recently took over from Burundian coach Francis Haringingo. The latter stepped down after failing to bring the club back on track.

They have title chasers Rayon Sports and Kiyovu SC in their way which makes their survival difficult.

12. Musanze FC (31 points)

Remaining fixtures: Marines, Mukura VS and APR FC

Musanze are also on the brink and having title contenders APR in their way makes their survival quest difficult to be assured of a slot in the topflight league next season.

13. Muhazi United (30 points)

Remaining fixtures: Gasogi United, APR FC and Amagaju FC

Muhazi United FC are in danger of being relegated to the second division considering that they face an uphill task to win their remaining three games.

What makes their survival tough to achieve is the fact that they will face APR FC who are chasing the title as well as Gasogi and Amagaju who are both fighting to avoid relegation.

14. Marines (30 points)

Remaining fixtures: Musanze VS, Rutsiro and AS Kigali FC.

Marines FC aren't safe yet and their topflight football status will depend on how they fare in their remaining games.

They must take their chances or follow Vision in the second division.

15. Amagaju FC (29 points)

Remaining fixtures: Muhazi United, Kiyovu SC and Mukura

They are in a difficult situation where surviving relegation looks unlikely. Their rivals Mukura aren't expected to give them an easy challenge nor will they easily overcome Muhazi United and Kiyovu who are both looking for points to stay in the top tier league.

Mostly newly promoted teams do not survive the league and Vision is already gone. Rutsiro FC have firmly cemented their Premier League status for the 2025/26 as their minimum finish could be in mid table.

The final 3 games of the go season will be very essential in the battle against relegation and the team which takes their chances and remain resolute in defense can sail through.