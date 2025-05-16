Nigeria: Kebbi APC Suspends 10 Officials, Welcomes 3 Bigwigs

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Kebbi State Chapter has announced the suspension of ten officials from the party for violating the Party's manifestos and other regulations.

The party's Member Steering Committee, through the public relations officer, Isah Assalafi, announced the officials' suspension.

Those suspended include Nasir Idris, the governor's special adviser on political and power matters; Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant; and Bashir Koko, a Former House of Representatives member.

The party also welcomed the three bigwigs, Senator Muhammad Adamu Aleiro, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and Senator Garba Maidoki, through its state public relations officer, Alhaji Isah Assalafi.

The PRO welcomed the Senators into APC shortly after they pronounced their defection at a ceremony held at the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said the party would organise a reception to welcome them into the APC at the party's state headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, after the governor, Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, has approved it.

He also noted that the three senators will surely add value to politics in Kebbi State, particularly at the grassroots level.