Nigeria: Violators of Federal Character Principle Will Be Unmasked - Senate

The Senate vowed to unmask violators of the federal character principle in recruiting personnel into the various federal government-owned ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAS).

The Federal Character principle in Nigeria is enshrined in Sections 14(3) and 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

It mandates that the composition of the government and its agencies, at both the federal and state levels, must reflect the country's diversity and ensure that no single ethnic group or state dominates.

The principle aims to promote national unity, loyalty, and a sense of belonging for all citizens. However, public officers at both the federal and State levels have grossly violated it over the years.

To curb the violation, the Senate mandated its Committee on Federal Character to investigate violations of the principle across the various MDAS in plenary on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, after exhaustive debate on a motion sponsored by its minority whip, Senator Osita Ngwu (PDP Enugu West).

The committee, headed by Senator Allwell Onyesoh (PDP Rivers East), kicked off the investigation on Wednesday with an interactive session with heads of critical agencies. During the session, the committee admonished them not to hide any documents needed for the investigation.

"As enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Federal Character Principle is fundamental to our national cohesion.

"It mandates that governance must reflect the diversity of our federation to prevent domination by any one group or region.

"Sadly, systemic abuse and ineffective enforcement have made this principle more honoured in the breach than in observance.

"Persistent non-compliance by many MDAS in recruitment and infrastructure allocation has fueled marginalisation and deepened discontent.

"The Federal Character Commission, despite its legal powers, has struggled with enforcement. This reality calls for urgent reforms--possibly including a Federal Character Compliance Tribunal--to address violations meaningfully.

"This Committee will pursue its mandate through rigorous investigative hearings, interactive sessions, and, where necessary, on-the-spot assessments.

"Our approach is not punitive, but corrective. We aim to foster accountability, reinforce equity, and restore trust in our national institutions.

"We call on all stakeholders--MDAs, civil society, and the public--to support this process. Full cooperation is expected, and the Committee will not hesitate to invoke its constitutional powers under Sections 88 and 89 where necessary", he said.

He added that President Bola Tinubu is 100% behind the planned investigation, warning that "those aiming to hide behind or under the presidency, would be disappointed as time to account for their misdeeds, has come ".

In his remarks, the committee's vice chairman, Senator Simon Lalong (APC Plateau South), said the committee was all out to stop the violation in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

According to him, the first agencies that will face the committee for the investigation from Monday next week are the Federal Character Commission, the Federal Civil Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the National Pension Commission, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), etc.