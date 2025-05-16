Nigeria: FCT - Cleaners Beg Wike to Address Unpaid Salaries

Cleaners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including city cleaners, hospital sanitation workers, satellite town cleaners, and security personnel, have made a heartfelt appeal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, regarding the unpaid salaries and allowances they have been owed for the last six to eight months.

These essential workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the FCT, including streets, hospitals, and private and public spaces, have expressed their profound frustration and hardship due to the prolonged payment delay.

In conversations with our reporter, many workers shared that, despite their tireless efforts under harsh weather conditions and facing public criticism, they feel their contributions to keeping Abuja and its surroundings clean and habitable have gone unnoticed and unrecognised.

The cleaners have expressed disappointment, labelling their circumstances as dire and unsustainable. Many reportedly struggle to meet basic needs, such as food, medical expenses, school fees, and loan repayments.

"We all know that our FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, values hard work and does not want his people to suffer. We wish to use this opportunity to appeal to our amiable Mr Project to intervene and ensure our outstanding salaries are paid urgently," remarked one worker.

"We are enduring severe hardships. We work day and night, even in hazardous and unsanitary conditions, yet remain unpaid."

One affected worker, who wished to remain anonymous, tearfully shared her plight: "We may be doing a 'dirty job,' but we do it wholeheartedly.

It is unjust that we are left without pay.

We are suffering in silence--no food for our children, no funds for healthcare. We implore the Honourable Minister to come to our aid."

In large numbers, the cleaners emphasised that their appeal is not merely a demand but a desperate plea for assistance from workers who feel overlooked, despite their vital contributions to public health and