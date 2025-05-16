Nigerian Researcher Lauded for Transforming Global Academic Landscape

15 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

A Nigerian lawyer has hailed Dr Wadzani Dauda as a global force in research and education, citing his transformative impact through the Academic and Grant Writing Enclave (AGE), which has trained 21,282 researchers, reached 3,390 institutions, and touched 153 countries. Under his leadership, AGE has also empowered 757 professors, 8,628 PhD holders, supported 505 NGOs, and trained 1,034 NGO staff in research communication and academic writing.

Hamman Ezekiel Pwana Esq, legal adviser to the Academic and Grant Writing Enclave (AGE), spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, highlighting Dauda's role in dismantling barriers to research excellence.

"The educational pandemic among researchers is real, and superficial solutions are no longer enough," Pwana said.

"The world needs advocates for academic resilience and equality, and Dr. Dauda is leading this charge."

Dauda, a prominent figure in agricultural biotechnology and fungal genomics, has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications and ranks among Africa's top 10 authors in biological and agricultural sciences.

He is currently a Senior Lecturer at the Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, Nigeria, where he mentors undergraduate and postgraduate researchers in plant pathology, biotechnology, and molecular plant-microbe interactions. He is also an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU Zaria), where he earned his B. Agric and M.Sc. degrees in Crop Science and Crop Protection.

According to the Scopus/Elsevier Author Rankings 2025, he was ranked among the top 500 authors worldwide in Agriculture, Biological Sciences, Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Engineering.

Pwana described Dauda as a "transformative force" reshaping global research mentorship and scientific infrastructure, particularly in developing nations.

He said 80% of researchers in these regions lack access to essential mentorship and publishing resources, contributing to an annual loss of over £150 billion in unrealised research productivity.

"Despite housing 14% of the global population, Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for less than 2% of worldwide scientific publications, with 70% of PhD holders reporting isolation from the global scientific community."

"Through ARC and the AGE, Dauda is empowering thousands by providing tools like iRefine, an AI-powered academic writing platform, to elevate research standards."

As a peer reviewer for several prestigious journals and a Fellow of the Society for Plant Research, Dauda is committed to enhancing the integrity of global science.

He sits on editorial boards for Frontiers, PLOS ONE, Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis, and Elsevier. He is a member of top societies, including the American Phytopathological Society (APS) and the Royal Society of Biology.

"Dr. Dauda is not chasing accolades," Pwana said. "He is building a future where every researcher, regardless of background, has access to world-class resources, and where Africa leads in scientific discourse."

From Borno's dusty classrooms to global scientific platforms, Dr. Dauda's journey is a blueprint for building an inclusive, equitable, and excellent academic future for Africa and beyond.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.