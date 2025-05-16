South Africa: How Beer Sponsorship Has United South Africans Through Sport for Decades

I remember when we first won the Rugby World Cup in 1995, how I felt, the euphoria that permeated through the TV screens across the country.

I remember when we first won the Rugby World Cup in 1995, how I felt, the euphoria that permeated through the TV screens across the country. The pride, the joy, the depth of emotion, even today it is still a very vivid memory. Another fond memory was the 2009 Tour of The British and Irish Lions. I was in the stadium, hosting SAB customers. The Castle Lager never tasted better than on that sunny afternoon! At the Castle Lager activation area, I bumped into some close friends from university, and I was so proud to be part of the team that brought this special rugby tour to South Africa.

The level of passion and emotion that sport evokes for people is outstanding and remains one of the many reasons why I am proud to work for a company that is deliberate in its intention to support sports development through sponsorships.

This year, as SAB celebrates 130 years of it's commitment to South Africa, it's impossible not to reflect on how deeply sport and beer have been intertwined in that journey. From township rugby fields to national stadiums, SAB has stood alongside the moments that unite South Africans in cheer and...