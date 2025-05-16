Nigeria: Osimhen Fires Galatasaray to Turkish Cup Glory, Sets New Goal Record

Osimhen's brace not only secured Galatasaray's 19th Turkish Cup title but also made him the first foreign player in the club's history to score 35 goals in a single season

Victor Osimhen has added a new chapter to his remarkable career, clinching his first trophy with Galatasaray in a sensational debut season for the Istanbul giants.

The Nigerian striker played a starring role in Galatasaray's 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final on Wednesday, scoring twice and cementing his place in the club's history books.

Osimhen's brace not only secured Galatasaray's 19th Turkish Cup title but also made him the first foreign player in the club's history to score 35 goals in a single season, surpassing the previous record held by Brazilian forward Mario Jardel.

Bright start

The final got off to a quick start with Bariş Yilmaz opening the scoring in the fifth minute.

Just one minute into the second half, Osimhen doubled Galatasaray's lead, before sealing the result with his second goal in the 63rd minute.

The 26-year-old was substituted to a standing ovation ten minutes later, making way for Belgian veteran Dries Mertens.

Galatasaray now turn their attention to the Turkish Super Lig, where they are just one point away from securing a third consecutive league title.

They will host Kayserispor at the RAMS Park on Sunday in what could complete a memorable domestic double for the club.

Sterling career

Osimhen's success in Turkey is the latest in a series of impressive achievements across Europe.

He first caught attention with Belgian side Charleroi, where his prolific scoring earned him a move to French club Lille.

After a standout season in Ligue 1, he joined Napoli in Italy and quickly became one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

In the 2022-23 season, he led Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades, finishing as the league's top scorer.

Now thriving in Turkey, Osimhen continues to showcase his elite talent and relentless hunger for goals.

A summer move to another club is being touted for the Nigerian striker.