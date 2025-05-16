Ghana: Create Special Fund for Road Construction in Cashew-Growing Areas - Peter Dongi

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Banda in the Bono Region, Mr Peter Dongi, has called on the government to establish a special fund dedicated to the construction and maintenance of roads in cashew-growing areas across the country.

According to him, although cashew contributed significantly to the country's socio-economic development, road networks in production zones remained in deplorable conditions, affecting transportation and productivity.

Mr Dongi made the call at the launch of the second phase of the "Amplifying Voices of Cashew Farmers" project by Cashew Watch Ghana, a civil society advocacy group, in Banda-Ahenkro.

He said the government must consider a Cashew Roads Initiative, similar to the Cocoa Roads Programme, to expedite road infrastructure development in key cashew-producing communities.

Cashew is largely cultivated in the Bono and Bono East Regions, particularly in Banda, Tain, Wenchi, Jaman North and South, Kintampo, and Nkoranza districts.

Mr Raphael Ahenu, National Convener of Cashew Watch Ghana, urged the Tree Crops Development Authority to prioritise local processing of raw cashew nuts.

He stressed that the excessive export of raw cashew nuts robs the country of opportunities for value addition, job creation, and improved income generation.

The project aims to empower farmers by increasing awareness of their rights and supporting the formation of cooperatives to advocate for their interests.