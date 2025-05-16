Ghana: MP for Tamale South Assures Kootingli Community of Development

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed his commitment to championing more development in his constituency

He said the development of the constituency was dear to his heart and would work assiduously to ensure that it was achieved.

Mr Iddrisu made the statement here as part of his thank you tour on Tuesday.

Some of the communities he toured included, Tua, Bagliga, Kootingli Kpanvo and Banvim.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, who is also the Minister of Education, stated that government would not turn its back against the people of Kootingli.

He indicated that their continued voting for him and NDC as a party would not be taken for granted, stressing that, "The NDC government is a listening government and we will do everything possible to get your developmental problems solve, one after the other."

Moreover, the MP stated that government was aware of the water challenges in the area and was putting things in place to ensure that the water problems was solved once and for all.

Mr Iddrisu added that every community would get it share of the national cake, hence the need for them to exercise patience for the government which had been in power for barely five months.

He again assured them that given development to the communities was one of his priority and he would continue to support them with the development they needed.