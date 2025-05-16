Ghana: Foreign Ministry Gets New Advisory Board

A 13-Member Ministerial Advisory Board for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was on Friday inaugurated in Accra with the mandate to offer guidance and wise counsel to support the ministry in achieving its objectives.

The inauguration is in accordance with 39 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327), which mandates the establishment and periodic renewal of Ministerial Advisory Boards.

The members of the board are Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Minister); Mr Ramses J Cleland, Chief Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Defence Minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah; Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

The others are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Mr Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur; CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie; Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, and the Chairperson, Association of Former Foreign Service Officers, Agnes Aggrey-Orleans.

The rest are Mr Chris Kpodo, Rev. Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP); Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr (MP) and Mr Philbert I.K.A. Johnson, Director/Policy Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Bureau.

Led by a High Court Judge, Justice Abena Asuamah Oppong, the members took the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy.

Mr Ablakwa said their appointment was not only a recognition of their individual distinction in public life, academia, diplomacy, security, administration, and civil society, but also an expression of confidence in their capacity to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of the country's foreign policy objectives.

With their outstanding contributions to the country's foreign policy objectives, he said their perspectives and guidance would serve as "a compass in navigating" the evolving complexities and enrich the Ministry's policy outcomes, and enhance accountability, and promote more inclusive governance.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to engaging this Board with openness, transparency, and mutual respect.

"We will ensure that your inputs are meaningfully considered, and that this platform serves as a true avenue for partnership in policy development and institutional effectiveness," he said.

He assured of an "accessible and constructive" relationship with the Ministry, expressing hope that with collective efforts, they could build a more agile, impactful, and inclusive foreign policy architecture for the country.

The Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ahwoi commended the Minister for making significant strides in repositioning the country on the global stage, pledging the members' dedication to work with the Minister to achieve the Ministry's objectives.

Prof Ahwoi underscored the importance of national interest in guiding their decisions, regardless of government changes, highlighting the need to identify key national interests and prioritise them in their work.