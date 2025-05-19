Tanzania: Join Afropop Worldwide's 2026 Music & Culture Tour of Tanzania & Zanzibar - Tickets On Sale Now!

7 May 2025
Afropop Worldwide (New York)
By Sean Barlow

We're thrilled to invite you to be part of Afropop's 2026 Music and Culture Tour of Tanzania and Zanzibar. Immerse yourself in the vibrant music scene of Dar es Salaam, then experience the magic of the pan-African Sauti za Busara festival--three unforgettable days of music and celebration on the stunning island of Zanzibar. For those seeking even more adventure, join us on an optional journey through the iconic Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater national parks.

CLICK HERE to get a glimpse of what's coming in 2026 with video highlights from our 2024 Tanzania tour.DIGITAL BROCHURE: Click here for a downloadable trip itinerary.Why this tour is different

Insider access: Local veterans of the Dar scene guide our nights out, so we skip the tourist traps and hit the clubs where tomorrow's hits are being invented in real time.

Living heritage: In Bagamoyo we sit in on an intimate performance by the Zawose family, direct heirs of Wagogo music legend Hukwe Zawose, and learn how Tanzania's 120 ethnic traditions keep reinventing themselves.

Festival credentials: Your all-access pass to the Sauti za Busara festival unlocks three days of pan-African brilliance--think maloya grooves from Réunion, Kenyan hip-hop collectives and women-led bands, all on one stage.

Optional safari: Wrap the experience with a bucket-list game drive across Serengeti plains and into the Ngorongoro Crater: lions at dawn, elephants at dusk, memories forever.

Jan 27 - Feb 1 Dar es Salaam Night-club crawls, gospel Sunday, day trip to Bagamoyo & private Zawose concert
Feb 2 - 4 Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar Turquoise-water downtime, snorkeling & dhow-sailing sunset
Feb 5 - 8 Stone Town Culture Music Club visit, spice-market stroll, Sauti za Busara festival
Feb 10 - 14 Serengeti & Ngorongoro (optional add-on) Big-five safari, crater-rim sundowners

(Program subject to change.)

Travel in comfort, travel with purpose

Past guests rated our hotels, meals and transport 5 / 5; but what sticks with them is community. Tanzanian hospitality turns dinner tables into friendships, and the Afropop cohort often stays connected long after the last drumbeat fades. As one 2024 traveler put it, the tour was "a mind-blowing, unparalleled journey into music, culture, history and adventure."

Ready to say ndiyo (yes)?

Reserve your spot: Email info@afropop.org with "Afropop Tanzania Tour" in the subject line.

Info session: Join our Zoom on Tuesday May 27 at 8 pm ET to meet the team and get your questions answered (RSVP via the same email).

Pack curiosity, dancing shoes and a wide-angle lens--Tanzania is calling, and Afropop has your backstage pass!

