South Africa: Knysna Residents Brace for More Waterless Days - South African News Briefs - May 19, 2025

19 May 2025
Knysna Residents Brace for More Waterless Days

Knysna residents may face another two to four days without running water as the municipality works to fix ongoing issues with its water system, reports EWN. A broken main pump has left areas like Brenton-on-Sea, Biagai, Sunridge, and Noetzie without running water for nearly two weeks. The installation of the new water pumps began, and water tankers continue to supply water to impacted regions. Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Mario Ferreira, said there is no quick fix to the solution. He said that the water supply is unlikely to stabilise this week, as reservoir levels need to recover. Ferreira said that the organisation would work around the clock to aid the community.

Court Date Set for Journalist Ndlovu, Mdhluli Disappearance 

Two of the eight suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli are set to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. They were apprehended during a police operation at a hideout in Nokaneng, Limpopo, near the area where human remains believed to be the missing couple were found. The suspects currently face two counts of kidnapping, while investigations into the case continue.

Home Affairs Investigates Omotoso's Wife for Alleged Illegal Stay

Home Affairs officials have turned their attention to Taiwo Omotoso, wife of controversial Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso, amid suspicions that she may be residing in South Africa illegally, reports EWN. This follows her husband's recent deportation after failing to be successfully prosecuted for immigration violations. Timothy, who was acquitted of rape and human trafficking charges, has been banned from re-entering South Africa for five years. Preliminary findings suggest Taiwo may be using fraudulent documentation, and officials have advised her to voluntarily return to Nigeria to avoid legal consequences. Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority is still weighing whether to appeal Timothy Omotoso's acquittal.

South Africa Braces for Icy Temperatures as Cold Front Hits

Most parts of the country will experience a partly cloudy and cool day, but the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns of icy temperatures as a cold front moves over the Cape and spreads nationwide, reports IOL. The weather will remain cool to warm in some areas but cold to very cold in the south-western interior. SAWS also forecasts isolated to scattered showers, with rain expected to spread to the eastern parts by Wednesday and a possibility of snow over high-lying areas of the Eastern and Western Cape.

