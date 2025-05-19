Nigeria: SSS Arrests Wanted Suspected Kidnappers At Hajj Camps

SSS officers screening intending pilgrims recognised the suspects at two camps and promptly arrested them.

Operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) on Sunday arrested two high-profile suspected kidnap kingpins as they made to depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia to observe the holy pilgrimage.

Security sources disclosed that the suspected kidnappers had been on SSS' radar for over a year, and that screening at Hajj camps in different parts of the country offered the operatives the opportunity to arrest them.

According to the sources, SSS officers nabbed both kidnap kingpins at the Abuja and Sokoto Hajj camps.

While suspected kingpin Yahaya Yakubu, who lives in Paikon - Kore village in Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory, was nabbed at the Abuja Hajj camp, Zamfara-born Sani Aliyu Galadi was arrested nearly 750 kilometres away, at the Sokoto Hajj camp.

SSS officers at the point of screening of both camps were able to recognize Messrs Zango and Aliyu, and promptly arrested them.

According to the security sources, Messrs Yakubu and Aliyu (alias Mai Boxer), who is suspected to be responsible for attacks by bandits in the Sokoto- Zamfara axis, were oblivious of the fact that SSS officers were still on the lookout for them.

According to a source, Mr Yakubu presented his passport alongside other Muslim travellers from Abuja who were on their way to observe this year's hajj.

"It was this afternoon during the screening at the hajj camp in airport when the SSS operatives apprehended him and whisked him away," he said.

An official at the Muslim pilgrims welfare board, who didn't want his name mentioned, also confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

The source added that Mr Aliyu has been flown from Sokoto to the SSS headquarters in Abuja. Both suspects are currently detained there while investigations continue.

The SSS had also last year arrested one Abubakar Aliyu, a suspected bandit and kidnapper terrorising Zamfara State and its environ, as he made to depart for Saudi Arabia for hajj.