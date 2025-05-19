Nigeria: APC Praise Singers Boycott Jigawa Govt Activities

19 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — The political and traditional praise singers under the All Progressive Congress, APC in Jigawa State have announced their resolve to boycott the activities of the Jigawa State government under Governor Umar Namadi.

The Chairmen of the APC singers association, Lawan Gujungu and his counterpart (Traditional singers), Gambo Gambara made this known while addressing newsmen in Kano over the weekend.

Gujungu alleged total neglect by the government after assuming seat of power hence their resolve to boycott the activities of the government.

He said their members contributed 75% to the success and victory recorded by the government but were now neglected and unfulfilled promises to them.

According to him, "We have directed all our members to boycott activities of the Jigawa state government.

"Despite the roles we played towards their victory, the government have neglected us. All the promises they made to our members were not fulfilled hence our resolve to boycott their activities.

"We have warned our members to boycott all government functions and ceremonies. We have decided to take this punitive measure against the Jigawa State Government in an effort to protect our collective integrity, our rights and the source of our livelihood. It entails that wherever the government is conducting its activities, none of the singers will participate there.

"We cannot sit down and allow our collective rights trampled upon, we have our children and other family members who fend on us," the Chairman, Gujungu said.

Corroborating Gujungu, the Chairman, Traditional Singers in Jigawa State, Gambo Gambara said they traveled nooks and crannies of all the 27 LGAs in the state during the campaign period but only to be neglected hence the resolve to boycott activities of the government.

