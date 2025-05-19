Kenya: Govt On the Spot Over Court Order Defiance in Energy Dispute

19 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum is under pressure to comply with a High Court ruling in a case filed by Gitson Energy Ltd, following warnings from legal representatives of potential contempt proceedings.

In a letter dated May 15, 2025, W. Thuku and Associates Advocates, acting for Gitson Energy, accused the Ministry of ignoring court directives issued in Nairobi High Court.

"As per the Honourable Court's directives, we note that the timeline given by court for compliance has since lapsed," read the letter in part.

"We write to inquire whether you intend to comply with the said court orders or whether we shall have to institute contempt of court proceedings."

The legal standoff stems from a ruling issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye on April 10, 2025, and a subsequent order dated April 28, 2025.

The court had directed the Ministry to furnish information requested by Gitson Energy in a long-standing dispute over energy project approvals and government commitments.

Failure by the Ministry to respond within three days could prompt legal action, the letter warns.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.