Kenya: Govt On the Spot Over Court Order Defiance in Energy Dispute

Nairobi — The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum is under pressure to comply with a High Court ruling in a case filed by Gitson Energy Ltd, following warnings from legal representatives of potential contempt proceedings.

In a letter dated May 15, 2025, W. Thuku and Associates Advocates, acting for Gitson Energy, accused the Ministry of ignoring court directives issued in Nairobi High Court.

"As per the Honourable Court's directives, we note that the timeline given by court for compliance has since lapsed," read the letter in part.

"We write to inquire whether you intend to comply with the said court orders or whether we shall have to institute contempt of court proceedings."

The legal standoff stems from a ruling issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye on April 10, 2025, and a subsequent order dated April 28, 2025.

The court had directed the Ministry to furnish information requested by Gitson Energy in a long-standing dispute over energy project approvals and government commitments.

Failure by the Ministry to respond within three days could prompt legal action, the letter warns.