Somalia: Clashes in Nuurdugle, Middle Shabelle As Somali Forces Repel Al-Shabaab Attack

Nuurdugle, Middle Shabelle — A fierce battle erupted overnight in the Nuurdugle area of the Middle Shabelle region, as Al-Shabaab militants launched a heavy assault on the town.

The heavy clash saw intense fighting between the insurgents and Somali National Army (SNA) forces, who were supported by local militia fighters from the area.

While the exact toll of casualties remains unclear, both sides sustained significant losses during the confrontation. However, Somali military officials confirmed that they successfully repelled the attack and currently control the area, with the situation now reported to be calm.

Colonel Ali Mohamed Jimcale, a senior SNA officer stationed in the region, told the media that Al-Shabaab had attempted to seize Nuurdugle but were met with strong resistance from Somali forces. He stated that the militants suffered heavy losses, with several of them killed during the fighting.

The assault comes amid growing concerns over Al-Shabaab's ongoing efforts to destabilize the region. In recent weeks, Somali forces, with local support, have made significant gains against the insurgents in various parts of Middle Shabelle.

Authorities are now focused on securing the region and preventing further attacks from the militant group, which took control of Adan Yabal recently from Somali government forces.