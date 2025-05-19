Somalia: Somali Army Brigadier General Killed in Frontline Shooting

Moqokori, Hiiraan Region — Somali Army's 26th Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Abdirahman Hujale, was shot and killed on Saturday on the frontlines near Moqokori, in the Hiiraan region.

The shooting was carried out by a soldier named Abdullahi Hassan Ahmed, who was subsequently gunned down by fellow troops at the scene, according to security officials.

The bodies of both the commander and the assailant were airlifted to Mogadishu for further investigation, according to security sources, who spoke to Shabelle Radio.

This marks the second high-profile assassination of a senior military officer this year. Last month, Colonel Nur Farey was also killed near Afgoye, 30 kilometers from Somalia's capital, in a similar attack by an individual in military uniform.

The killing of Brigadier General Hujale raises concerns about internal security within the Somali military and the potential for ongoing threats within the ranks.

The government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the killing of Commander Hujale.