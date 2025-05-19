Somalia: Heavy Fighting Enters Second Day On Border Between Somali Regions

El Hareri, Somalia, May 18 — Fierce clashes between Somali government forces and Al-Shabaab fighters entered a second day Saturday along the border between the Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions, with both sides sustaining heavy casualties.

The fighting is centered around the village of Ceel Hareeri, located between the strategic towns of Adan Yabal in Middle Shabelle and Moqokori in Hiiraan. Government troops, backed by local militias known as Macawiisley, are battling Al-Qaeda-linked militants from Al-Shabaab in what observers say is one of the fiercest confrontations in recent weeks.

"Fighting is intense and has escalated since yesterday," a local resident told Radio Shabelle by phone. "Both sides are receiving reinforcements, and the sound of heavy weapons has been ongoing since morning."

Unofficial reports suggest that over 20 people may have been killed or wounded, but the exact toll remains unclear as the area is inaccessible to independent observers.

Al-Shabaab is reportedly attempting to seize control of key routes connecting Adan Yabal and Moqokori, which could allow the group to launch further operations in central Somalia. Meanwhile, government forces and allied militias are defending territory and aiming to retake ground lost in previous counter-offensives.

"The village is of high strategic value to both sides," said a security source in Mogadishu. "For Al-Shabaab, it offers a potential launch point into Hiiraan. For the government, it could serve as a base for operations to pressure Adan Yabal."

The fighting comes amid renewed efforts by the Somali government to push Al-Shabaab out of Hirshabelle state, where the group has recently regained control of several areas, including the town of Abooreey.