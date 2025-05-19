Somalia: Somali PM Urges Youth to Join National Defense and Embrace Democratic Transition

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has called on the country's youth to play an active role in defending the nation, emphasizing that it is not only a patriotic duty but a religious obligation.

"I am here tonight to deliver a message to Somali youth: defending our country is a collective duty that none of us should neglect. We must all stand together in unity," said Prime Minister Hamza during a public address.

The Prime Minister highlighted key achievements of his administration, known as DanQaran, stressing its commitment to eliminating the Al-Shabaab insurgency and laying the foundation for one-person, one-vote democratic elections.

He emphasized that the upcoming national elections would restore long-lost public power to the people, after more than 56 years without full democratic representation.

He described the elections as a turning point for Somali youth to shape the future of their country.

His remarks came hours after dozens of youths who were outside a military camp awaiting registration into the army were killed in a suicide bombing by Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

Somali government was accused of neglecting the safety of the youths and putint their lives at risk after gathering them in an open area along a highway in the capital city.