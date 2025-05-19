Nigeria: VP Shettima's Wife, Senator Okorocha, Others Drum Support for Women's Empowerment

...as Okorocha's wife galvanises women towards achieving their dreams

Mrs. Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, alongside Senator Rochas Okorocha, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and others, have urged Nigerian women to be bold and push themselves towards achieving their chosen dreams.

Speaking during the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) Summit in Abuja, organized by the former First Lady of Imo State and wife of Senator Rochas Okorocha, Dr. Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, the leaders called on women to embrace courage and strive for meaningful and impactful lives.

At the closing ceremony of the event, which brought thousands of women from across the country to Abuja, the former First Lady of Borno State and wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, emphasized that the future of the nation depends heavily on the empowerment of women.

The Women Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) Inspiration Women's Summit 2025, themed "Bold Moves, Boundless Impact," is a nonprofit organization established in 2008. It is dedicated to empowering women, adolescents, and young people through mentorship, education, and economic empowerment.

Mrs. Shettima stressed the importance of empowering women, noting that the nation's progress, development, and future are closely tied to the advancement of its women. Describing the theme as fitting, she highlighted the critical role women play in shaping the country's future and encouraged them to take the lead in leadership.

The Vice President's wife challenged women not only to embrace their unique strengths but also to seek opportunities to lead and take decisive action in their communities, workplaces, and every aspect of life.

"Be the change you wish to see in this world. Let your journey be one of continuous growth, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to those around you. Remember that you are the architect of your own destinies, and the future of our nation depends on the empowerment and active participation of women like you," she stated.

Mrs. Shettima urged women to reflect on the knowledge, connections, and experiences gained at the summit, encouraging them to acknowledge their inner strength and resilience. She also commended the founder of WODDI, Dr. Nneoma Okorocha, for her efforts in building a brighter future for young girls and women across the country.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, highlighted his commitment to empowering Nigerian women, stating that he has sponsored bills aimed at advancing women's rights. According to him, the purpose of the bills is to create "a dynamic and inclusive environment where women can unlock their full potential, both personally and professionally."

Kalu described the theme of the summit as a call for women to "step beyond self-imposed limits, challenge societal norms," and pursue leadership, financial literacy, health, wellness, and advocacy. He also praised Dr. Okorocha for her support for the vulnerable, including building over 200 houses for widows and caring for orphans.

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, explained that his wife's passion for giving back to society and improving the plight of women and girls led to the establishment of WODDI. He commended her for the initiative and assured his unwavering support.

In her opening address, Dr. Nneoma Okorocha described the summit as a call to action for women, challenging them to "stop waiting, stop second-guessing, and start moving boldly." She emphasized that the theme "dares us to break through ceilings, defy expectations, and step fully into our power. It reminds us that playing small does not serve us, and fear has no place where purpose exists."

Former First Ladies, including Mrs. Yemisi Suswan of Benue, Mrs. Dickson of Bayelsa, Mrs. Fayemi of Ekiti, and Mrs. Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia States, also took turns to praise Dr. Okorocha for her laudable initiative.