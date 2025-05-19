Kenya: NACADA Seizes Suspected Counterfeit Alcohol in Uruku Area, Nyandarua

Nyahururu — A major operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in partnership with local law enforcement resulted in the seizure of hundreds of bottles of suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks in Nyandarua North Sub-County.

The operation, conducted in the Uruku area, was spearheaded by NACADA's Head of Enforcement, Nicholas Kosgei (SSP). Also present were Andrew Githua, the NACADA County Coordinator for Nyandarua, and Inspector Ian Liru, who coordinated with officers from the local command to ensure the smooth execution of the operation.

The target of the raid was a local alcohol outlet operating under the names Beer Wholesalers Wines and Spirits and Travellers Pub.

The proprietor, a 44-year-old female, was arrested during the operation. The team recovered a staggering 1,710 bottles (250ml each) of assorted alcoholic drinks, including popular but suspiciously branded labels such as Tycoon, Sweet Berry, Dallas, Brandy, Jambo, and other soft drinks.

Preliminary inspections raised suspicions that the seized beverages may be counterfeit, posing a serious risk to public health.

The items were promptly taken into custody and securely stored as exhibits, pending further analysis. Samples of the seized drinks have been dispatched to the Government Chemist for thorough testing.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA officials reiterated their commitment to ridding communities of harmful and illicit alcoholic products, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where regulatory breaches are more common.

"This operation is part of a broader national crackdown aimed at dismantling illegal alcohol networks and protecting the public from dangerous, unregulated substances," said Kosgei.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court once the chemical analysis results are returned and formal charges are drawn.

NACADA continues to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious alcohol outlets or products to the nearest authority.

The Authority remains firm in its mandate to safeguard Kenyans from the harmful effects of alcohol and drug abuse through enforcement, education, and partnership with stakeholders.