Nigeria: Borno - How Boko Haram Killed 90 Farmers in 5 Months

At least 90 farmers and fishermen have been killed in two separate attacks by armed groups in the Lake Chad area of Borno State in the last five months.

Fighters from the Boko Haram group and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) were suspected to have carried out the attacks.

Local and security sources confirmed that the attacks happened between January and May 2025, leaving many victims wounded and abducted by the terrorists.

In the latest attack on 15th May, 2025, ISWAP terrorists struck a bean field at Malam Karanti in Kukawa LGA, where they killed at least 50 farmers.

Our correspondent gathered that hundreds of farmers were working on the field when the incident happened on Thursday.

According to sources, rival Boko Haram fighters ambushed the farmers in the ISWAP-controlled areas, about 9 kilometres from Baga town.

One of the local sources said the farmers and fishermen had enjoyed months of protection from an ISWAP commander in charge of the location before the incident happened.

"They have papers of the commander in charge of Malam Karanti up to Dawashi, his name is Amir Akilu. They enjoyed his protection for months in exchange for a levy before the latest incident," he said.

He said the Boko Haram fighters took advantage of the commanders' absence and attacked the fighters accusing them of spying and siding with their enemies.

One of the survivors of the ambush said the Boko Haram terrorists surrounded them and threatened to shoot anybody that attempted to escape.

"In fact, some of us had started harvesting the beans when the assailants struck. They gathered us in one place and threatened to kill anyone that attempted to escape, but chose to run rather than die miserably in their hands.

"I want to assure you that they killed over 50 people and the majority of them were slaughtered. They also abducted some.

"Today, they are in Dawashi doing the same killing but there was no information on the number of people affected," he said.

Similar incident

This attack is coming barely five months after the terrorists killed at least 40 farmers at Dumba Island, a few kilometers from Baga town.

In that attack, which took place on January 10, 2025, survivors told Daily Trust that the victims were attacked in their farms around 3pm.

They said the terrorists accused the farmers of conniving with troops despite the "permission" given them by the insurgents to carry out their farming activities.

Corpses not recovered despite security attempt

Locals and survivors of the attack said corpses of the deceased have not been recovered for burial five days after the attack.

One of the relatives, Baana, said they couldn't have access to the bodies of his slain brothers for burial to be conducted today.

"A combined security team of soldiers and civilians JTF came in the morning to see how the area could be accessed to recover the corpses but it wasn't possible," he said.

Take the battle to Tumbus, where B/ Haram breeds - Zulum

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has asked the army to take the battle to the breeding Island of Boko Haram terrorists in the lake Chad area.

The governor stated this while addressing the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, Chief of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, and other top military brass, during an assessment visit in Maiduguri.

He expressed disappointment that for 10 years, the troops didn't make an attempt to carry out an operation in Tumbus, which is a breeding ground of terrorists on Lake Chad Island.

Zulum, who is the chairman of Northeast Governors Forum, appealed for more consideration to the region due to its geographic location in the sahel.

"The Sahel region is very important, and Borno is also a location that is very important in the fight against insurgency. Borno State borders the republics of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

"A lot of foreigners, foreign insurgents are coming into Borno State through these borders. If nothing is done, the state will return into turmoil again," he said.

He also revealed that the insurgents have a complete source of business, food and basic goods on the island.

Recharging Lake Chad critical to war against terror - CDS Musa

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff has said clearing and recharging of Lake Chad is very important to the military in the war against terrorism in the northeast.

The CDS, who stated this when he led other security chiefs on a reassessment visit to the Theatre Command North East 'Operation Hadin Kai', said the recharge would clear all obstacles across the lake.

He expressed optimism that the step would provide sufficient access to Navy troops to navigate the lake and squeeze out all the terrorists infesting it.

"We are looking forward to holding another meeting on clearing all obstacles in Lake Chad and recharging.

"Clearing and recharging the lake is very important to us in the war against insecurity.

"The military is interested in recharging the Lake Chad and in no distant future, that meeting will be held," he said

He noted that the lake, which is critical to four countries, can create job opportunities for over 50 million people in the four countries that rely on the lake for their economic activities.

He described the recent attacks on military locations as eclipse, because of a pressure against terrorists in the Sahelian Region, which have forced the terrorists to put pressure on Nigeria.

"Especially in the Lake Chad Basin where the border is very porous and easy for infiltration, we are working assiduously to address these challenges.

On his trip to Russia recently, the CDS said Nigeria is non-aligned, and we have engaged with critical stakeholders who are ready to partner with us in this fight.

"We have also procured more sophisticated weapons which will soon be deployed with new strategies to end the madness of Terrorism," he said

This came at a time the military were faced with renewed Boko Haram terrorist attacks on military formations in Sabon Gari, Buni- Gari, Goniri, Izge, Yamtake, Wulgo, Marte, Dikwa and Rann.

Rival terror groups clash over territory, levy collection

A security source said the farmers had negotiated with a faction of ISWAP, paying levies to get access to their farmlands.

He said the arrangement was to allow the farmers to cultivate their crops.

He said another ISWAP group, which was not aware of the agreement, intercepted the farmers, opened fire and killed many of them.

He said the military had established secured perimeters where farmers and fishermen could operate under protection.

"However, some farmers opted to negotiate directly with ISWAP, bypassing the safe zones, which ultimately resulted in tragic consequences," he said.

The source also stated that farmers and fishermen, who entered ISWAP-controlled areas, were used as "slaves, couriers or logistical suppliers when they failed to meet demands."

Zabarmari killing of farmers

It could be recalled that in November, 2020, the Boko Haram terrorists reportedly killed at least over 40 farmers working on a rice field in Zabarmari, Jere LGA of Borno State.

The UN described the incident as the most violent direct attack against civilians that year, and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Boko Haram and its splinter faction, ISWAP have continued to attack civilian, humanitarian, and military targets in the northeast.

Daily Trust reports that from 2020 to date, almost 250 farmers have been killed in various farming communities: 50 in Malam Karanti; 40 in Dumba; 45 in Zabarmari; seven in Damboa and many others in different parts of the state.

Amnesty International condemns attack

Amnesty International in a statement posted on its official X handle on Saturday condemned the brutal killing of the farmers and fishermen in Malam Karanti village by the terrorists.

The global human rights organisation described the early Thursday morning attack as a ruthless act that highlighted the urgent need for the Nigerian government to do more to protect civilians from insurgent violence.

The Amnesty body stressed that the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians, along with the destruction of their property, amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity, which must be thoroughly investigated.

"#BokoHaram must end its vicious killing spree targeting civilians," the organization said, calling for accountability and justice for the victims.

According to Amnesty International, it has been documenting similar incidents since 2020, in which Boko Haram has slaughtered farmers and fishermen for reasons such as refusing to pay illegal levies, paying levies to rival armed groups, or disobeying directives on farming and fishing activities.

The group reiterated its call on Nigerian authorities to prioritise the safety of rural communities and hold those responsible for such atrocities to account.