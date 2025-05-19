Zimbabwe: ZIFA Condemns Stadium Violence - Two Injured During Abandoned Match Pitting Shabanie Mine Vs Gwanda Pirates

19 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

UNFORTUNATE incidences of violence broke out during a Central Region Division One encounter pitting Shabanie Mine FC and Gwanda Pirates FC fans at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane, Midlands province, forcing abandonment of the game.

The nasty scenes left two fans nursing serious injuries and police had to use tear-smoke to disperse the belligerent supporters. There are reports an unidentified fan discharged a firearm during the ensuing melee.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) condemned the violence, which it said is now under investigation.

"ZIFA expresses its deepest regret and condemnation of the violent attack that occurred during the ZIFA Central Region Division One match between Shabanie Mine FC and Gwanda Pirates, resulting in the abandonment of the game and serious injuries to two individuals," ZIFA said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery," ZIFA said in a statement.

"Football must be a unifying force -- never a source of harm, fear, or division."

The association called for a full-scale review of match-day security protocols, stricter screening procedures, and enforced crowd control measures at high-risk fixtures.

ZIFA also said it would work with Central Region officials, law enforcement, and club administrators to identify those responsible and restore public trust. Disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found to have contributed to or failed to prevent the violence.

"Violence has absolutely no place in our game," ZIFA said.

