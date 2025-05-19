Nigeria: Govt Urged to Revamp Education Curriculum, Increase Teachers' Salaries

The chairman and founder, Innovative College of Education (ICE), Prof. Godwin Adebola Oladejobi, has called on the federal government to revamp the education curriculum, increase teachers' salaries to meet global standards.

Oladejobi made the call yesterday in Abuja, during the maiden Convocation ceremony of graduands of 2022 to 2025.

He added that the federal government, as the regulatory body, needs to improve the school curriculum with innovative technology ideas, as applied globally, for the development of the education sector in the country.

He said, "Things will move forward and be better if the country's education sector is revived, reformed, and transformed, especially with the technological innovation made available to us. All the government needs to do is implement these reforms where necessary for the educational sector to thrive."

"Many trained teachers are diverting to other jobs and moving out of the country, due to poor salary scheme and lack of developmental resources. Teachers need to be motivated and compensated to enhance quality education in the country."

Also, the keynote speaker, Prof. Silas D. John, said that the challenge of teacher education revolves around the daily realities experienced by teachers and education administrators in the areas of funding and resources.

He stressed the challenges of inadequate power supply to schools, unreliability or nonexistent internet facilities, outdated materials in libraries, and a shortage of furniture and other educational facilities, which affect the morale of teachers and hence reduce the quality of education in the country.

"When teacher training institutions are starved of the basic necessities, it is unrealistic to expect educators who can deliver quality education. A teacher trained in scarcity is more likely to perpetuate the same cycle in the classroom," he said.

For his part, the Esu Karu and president of Karu Traditional Council, who doubled as the chairman, Governing Council of Innovative College of Education (ICE), Pharm. (Dr.) Luka Panya Baba, while commending the school board and graduates, admonished them to continue with the good work of putting education at the forefront and imbibing an innovative culture to impact communities and society at large.