Zimbabwe: Silent Killer Faces U.S.$122,000 Lawsuit After Missing UK Sama Festival

ZIimbabwe dancehall artist Jimmy Mudereri, also known as 'Silent Killer,' is facing a demand for US$122,170 from Y2K Entertainment, the organisers of the UK SAMA Festival, following his failure to attend the event in April 2025.

Silent killer, missed the festival after refusing to board a flight, citing a troubling dream about an airplane explosion.

Despite checking in at Robert Mugabe International Airport, he backed out at the last minute, the event organisers bought a second flight ticket costing $1,500, but he locked himself in a toilet to avoid boarding.

Y2K Entertainment claims that Silent Killer breached his performance contract, resulting in significant financial losses and reputational damage.

The festival was scheduled for 19 and 20 April, 2025.

In a letter of demand gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, Y2K allege that they incurred substantial expenses, including cost of three airfare tickets and various payments made to facilitate his travel and Visa application.

"It is alleged that your client brazenly breached the terms of the contract, displayed unprofessional conduct in many ways; especially by his none attendance and failure to fulfill his contractual obligations causing huge financial loss and reputational damage to our clients.

"The brief circumstances and our client's case against yours can be crystalised as follows; a. Client alleges that they sent Silent Killer US$300 to enable him to obtain an emergency passport sometime in 2024.

"Our clients allege that they incurred huge financial loses as a result of your client's alleged unprofessional conduct. Clients had to buy Silent Killer a total of three air plane tickets to the United Kingdom. It is alleged that your client caused the delay in the application for his Visa; he had not disclosed to our clients that his passport had been held somewhere because he allegedly owed about US$580. It was through client's agent's efforts that the passport was subsequently retrieved after client had sent US$500, which Silent Killer allegedly pocketed.

"Clients allege that it was extremely difficult to get Silent Killer to cooperate and attend the Visa application interview. It is alleged that Silent Killer even arrived late for the first Visa application interview and clients had to book him a second interview, all at their expense.

"Due to the late interviews, Silent Killer's Visa only came out on the day he was scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom but it was now too late hence why he could not board the first scheduled plane. Clients went on to buy two other air plane ticket for Silent Killer and he still failed to honor his contractual obligations.

"According to the performance contract agreement, it was agreed by both parties that Silent Killer would be given an initial deposit of US$500 prior to his departure to the United Kingdom. Upon arrival in the United Kingdom, Silent Killer was to be given his outstanding balance of US$2,000 to make a total of US$2,500 as per the terms of their agreement.

"Clients allege that Silent Killer was given the agreed initial deposit of US$500 and several other sums of monies which were to be deducted from the US$2,000, which he was meant to be given upon arrival in the United Kingdom. We have been shown a video footage wherein Silent Killer was acknowledging to Mr Fred Matenga that he had been given the US$500 initial deposit as per their agreement, which he was flagging on camera. Your client in the same video footage confirmed the material terms of their agreement as outlined above as regards the agreed payment terms.

"We are instructed by our clients that notwithstanding the above, upon arrival at RG Mugabe Airport on 18 April 2025, your client, after our client's agent had checked him in; subsequently refused to disembark the car and board the initial 3pm flight that had been booked for him. He was left by the plane after he refused to come out of the car at RG Mugabe Airport.

"It is alleged that upon arrival at the airport your client had started making a fresh demand of a US$300 payment which he alleged he wanted to leave with his girlfriend or wife. Notwithstanding the fact that this demand was outside their agreed terms and contract, client sent the US300 to one Diva who was with Silent Killer and had been the middle men between the parties. But still he refused to disembark the car, board the plane and was left by the plane knowing fully well how his actions were further prejudicing our clients and the grave consequences that would ensue. The US$300 was however subsequently sent back to our client after Silent Killer failed to board the plane.

"It is further alleged that your client asked our clients to book him another flight after giving them the impression that he was remorseful for his conduct and was desirous to honor his contractual obligations. Clients proceeded to book yours another ticket for a 6pm flight on the same day.

"Client alleges that even after buying a second air ticket, Silent Killer made a new further demand for another payment outside their agreed contract terms. It is alleged he first made an unreasonable and startling demand for the money which he said was due to his DJ, who was never a party to the contract and was not travelling with him to the UK. Upon realising that this demand was opposed and could not be entertained, it is alleged that Silent Killer then started arguing that clients should not have booked him a 6pm flight but a Saturday morning 1am flight instead.

"It is further alleged that Silent Killer then started claiming that he would never board the 6pm plane because he had had a dream whereby the plane had exploded. Clients further allege that instead of going to check in so as to board the 6pm flight, Silent Killer was invited and chose to go and eat food at a restaurant within the RG Mugabe Airport and once again failed to check in and was left by the second plane on 18 April 2025," reads the letter.

As a result of silent killer's failure to perform, the organisers said they had to find a last-minute replacement artist, Oriyano, leading to additional expenses and a diminished audience turnout.

"As a result of your client's failure to board the plane to the United Kingdom, our clients had to make an alternative, unplanned arrangement to rope in Oriyano to come on board as he was in the United Kingdom at the material time. Clients had to pay Oriyano for his performance.

"Client's show had a lesser attendance due to Silent Killer's none attendance. Silent Killer's fans chose to not attend the event in protest and client lost potential revenue.

"Further to that, it is alleged that your client went on to make several misleading, damaging allegations against our clients in his podcast interview; which allegations have caused our clients serious reputational damage. Their good names and brand has been dealt a fatal blow as a result of the alleged disinformation by your client.

"For the record, your client had been given more than the US$500 which he was supposed to have been given before he boarded the plane to the United Kingdom as per the performance agreement with contract. Your client had received and withdrew in advance a total of US$1,500 before he even left Zimbabwe," reads the letter.

Y2K Entertainment has instructed silent killer to pay the full amount of US$122,170 for the damages he made, and to be paid within seven days, failing which they will pursue legal action.

"It is against this background that clients have instructed us to write this letter of demand. Clients have instructed us to demand from your client;

"a. damages for soiling client's reputation b. compensation for the breach of contract and none performance of contractual obligations by your client c. reimbursement of all monies advanced to your client and used for airplane ticket purchases.

"For the record, we are instructed by our client that the breakdown of the amount being claimed is as follows;

"US$300 given to Silent Killer for an emergency passport last year, 2024.

"US$500 deposit given to Silent Killer as per the terms of their performance contract agreement.

"US$500 given to Silent Killer to collect or recover his passport from the lodge /guest house.

"US$100 given to Silent Killer for maintenance when he claimed he had been arrested for defaulting maintenance.

"US$100-00 given to Silent Killer to attend Visa application biometrics.

"GBP 1273.40/US$ $1,693.62 for initial ticket which was later changed due to late submission of passport by Silent Killer and late visa application.

"GBP 435.00/ USD$578.55 being the cost for ticket itinerary changes.

"GBP 1534.00 / USD $2,040.22 being the new ticket purchase after the no show-Ethiopian airlines ticket.

"A total of £4,500/ USD $5,985 paid to the replacement artist Oriyano (£2500) and his promoter (£2000).

"Accommodation £280/ US$$372.40.

"Loss of income due none appearance by Silent Killer US$10,000.

"Damage to Y2K and Fred Matenga US$100,000.

"We are instructed by our client to demand, as we hereby do; that you pay the sum of USD122, 170 (One hundred and Twenty-two thousand one hundred and seventy United States Dollars) which amount is now due to our client and must be paid within seven (7) days of being served with this letter. You are also further expected to pay US$12, 217 (Twelve Thousand Two Hundred and seventeen United Stated dollars) being our collection commission.

"Now therefore, in accordance with our client's instruction, this therefore serves as FORMAL NOTICE that you MUST settle the amount due at our offices that is Office No. 10, 3D Complex Centre, Strathaven Shops, Harare in the next seven (7) calendar days; and failure to pay will result in summons being issued against you without further reference to you. In that event all costs of recovery shall be on your account. We however hope that this shall not be necessary," reads the letter.