Ethiopian Medical Association Urges Release of Detained Professionals, Calls for Swift Response As Health Workers Warn of Full Strike

Addis Abeba- The Ethiopian Medical Association (EMA), Ethiopia's largest professional body of physicians, has called for the immediate release of detained health professionals and urged authorities to respond promptly to their demands, as health workers warn that the ongoing partial strike could escalate into a full work stoppage by Monday.

In a statement issued on 18 May 2025, the Association said it had been "coordinating discussions" with various professional associations and the Ministry of Health to ensure the issue receives "attention and urgent solutions." However, it acknowledged that "health services in some institutions are being partially disrupted."

The EMA said it "acknowledges the legitimacy" of demands related to "low salaries, benefits, and workplace safety issues," and noted that it has long been working with stakeholders to address these challenges. It said that, "as the seriousness of the issue is now increasing," it called on the government to "provide an immediate solution."

Health professionals have been on a partial strike since Tuesday, 13 May, demanding improved pay, better working conditions, and the protection of professional rights. The partial strike follows a coordinated online campaign under hashtags such as #HealthWorkersMatter and #PayHealthWorkersFairly, along with several pre-strike protests held across the country, raising demands that professionals say have remained unaddressed for over five years.

Health professionals have previously reported facing arrests and intimidation by authorities since the nationwide partial strike began. Amnesty International has also expressed concern over what it described as a "crackdown" on health workers, stating that professionals were being "arbitrarily rounded up" in multiple locations.

The Ministry of Health, for its part, issued a warning declaring that "strikes in the health sector are legally prohibited" and instructed professionals to "return to work" immediately. It accused some participants of being misled by "false information" and others of acting with "malicious intentions."

The Ministry later claimed it had held a second round of discussions with leaders of professional associations "regarding current health service delivery and professional issues," and said understandings had been reached to strengthen "cooperation and coordination" with stakeholders.

However, health professionals across Ethiopia have continued to vacate hospitals, with walkouts reported at several major institutions, including Wolkite University Specialized Hospital and the University of Gondar Comprehensive Specialized Hospital.

In its statement, the EMA expressed concern over "the disruption of health services and the teaching-learning process," warning that such disruptions "could severely harm the community, health professionals, and the health system." It urged the Ministry and other stakeholders to initiate "urgent national discussions at all levels with professionals" and to resolve the crisis "through dialogue before the issue escalates further."

"We have heard that our doctors and health professionals have been arrested in various locations," the EMA said, adding that it would be "better if these professionals were released and allowed to return to their workplaces to continue serving the community." It urged officials to "provide the necessary assistance in this regard."

Reaffirming its stance, the Association said it "remains ready to work with and strengthen cooperation with the Ministry of Health and stakeholders," and reiterated its commitment to being "part of the solution."