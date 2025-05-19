Zimbabwe: Fire Guts Magaba Informal Traders' Market in Harare

A fire broke out at Magaba informal traders' market in Mbare, Harare, in the early hours of Saturday destroying property valued at approximately US$15,000.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

City of Harare's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Committee chairperson, Councillor Denford Ngadziore, said about 15 traders were affected.

"A fire broke out in the Magaba area of Mbare, causing significant damage to SME traders. Thanks to the proximity and swift response of the City of Harare Fire Brigade, aided by smooth traffic flow, the blaze was contained before it could spread to other traders.

"Property destroyed includes grinders, fridges, drills, plumbing tools, and various electrical goods, including computers.

"According to the Mbare Magaba Informal Traders Chairperson, Christopher Makopa, the estimated value of the destroyed property is around US$15,000," Ngadziore said in a statement Saturday.

In October last year, another fire broke out at Mbare Musika, in the vegetable section, where goods worth millions of dollars were lost. It was declared a state of disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The City of Harare says it has plans to install fire hydrants and implement other fire prevention measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

"Recently, through the SMEs Committee, we resolved to implement measures to address such cases. Plans are already underway to redesign the Magaba-Siya So area to incorporate fire hydrants and introduce other essential fire prevention systems.

"We also resolved to address issues related to lease agreements and monthly payments to council. This will be done through engagement with representatives of the Magaba traders," said Ngadziore.